With the NFL Playoffs right around the corner and the race for the postseason hotter than ever, we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this pivotal Week 15 matchup as the Green Bay Packers (9-3-1) visit the Denver Broncos (11-2). Check our NFL odds series for the Packers-Broncos prediction and pick.

The Green Bay Packers are leading the NFC North following their 28-21 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 14. The win solidified the Packers as the leaders in the North, but they'll still have to play the Bears once more in addition to this matchup against the best team in the AFC.

The Denver Broncos sit atop the AFC alongside the New England Patriots following their 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Since starting the season 1-2, the Broncos have won 10-straight games and are the hottest team in the NFL right now hosting the Packers as home underdogs.

Packers vs. Broncos Week 15 Odds

Green Bay Packers: -2.5 (-110)

Denver Broncos: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

Packers vs. Broncos Key Injuries

*practice status as of 12/12/2025*

Green Bay: (DNP): RB Josh Jacobs / (LIMITED): S Javon Bullard, DL Brenton Cox Jr., DL Kingsley Enagbare, WR Matthew Golden, RB MarShawn Lloyd, WR Jayden Reed, OL Zach Tom, DL Lukas Van Ness, LB Kristian Welch, WR Dontayvion Wicks, WR Savion Williams

Denver: (DNP): WR Pat Bryant / (LIMITED): TE Nate Adkins, G Ben Powers

Packers vs. Broncos Betting Trends

The Denver Broncos are 6-0 at home this season. The Green Bay Packers are 4-1-1 on the road.

The Broncos are 5-8 ATS overall, 3-3 ATS at home. The Packers are 6-7 ATS overall, 2-4 ATS on the road.

The Broncos are 2-1 outright, 2-1 ATS in their last three meetings against the Packers.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Green Bay's last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of the Bronco's last 15 games.

Green Bay is 5-1 ATS in their last six December games.

Denver is 7-2 ATS against their last nine NFC opponents.

Keys to Packers vs. Broncos Matchup

With the Packers fighting to win the NFC North and the Denver Broncos looking to secure the AFC crown, this Week 15 matchup proves to be significant for both teams. Quarterbacks Jordan Love and Bo Nix are arguably two of the best in the league at the moment and their hot streak dates back the last two months. It's surprising to see the Packers as road favorites given the Bronco's success at home this season, but it's fair to say the Packers have seen the tougher schedule up to this point.

Furthermore, the stats for Jordan Love during the months of November and December have been undeniable and head coach Matt LaFleur boasts a 21-4 record in December games. There's no doubt that they're dealing with significant injuries on both sides of the football – Josh Jacobs missed practice on Thursday, but LaFleur emphasized that he's just looking to give his workhorse some rest in between weeks. Luckily, the Packers have RB Emanuel Wilson as a competent back-up option to help sustain the run game.

The Denver Broncos are much healthier coming into this game and although their offense, both in the passing and running, doesn't particular stand out as the NFL's best, they certainly do enough in both facets to sustain drives and average 23.7 points per game. They're supplemented by their defense, which ranks third in the NFL in fewest yards (282.0) per game.

The Denver front line is great against the run, but so is the Packers' defensive front behind Micah Parsons. Both teams are effective in stopping the run, so this could be a game where both quarterbacks are in for an active day. Still, both defenses are two of the best units in all of the league, so don't be surprised if we see a low-scoring defensive battle.

Packers vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick

With both teams playing their best football of the season at the moment, this should shape up to be the best matchup of Week 15. Both defenses are also at the top of their game, both ranking in the top-5 overall defensive units in the league. Expect long, breakthrough runs to be scarce throughout this game as the intermediate passing game should be the focus for both teams.

At the moment, the Packers certainly seem like the more dynamic offense with a bellcow running back like Josh Jacobs' and Jordan Love's accuracy downfield the last few games. On the other side, Bo Nix has proven to be the ultimate game manager for this Bronco's team, limiting his mistakes on converting on 19 passing touchdowns this season.

The spread is certainly a close one, but I see the Denver Broncos covering this by the slightest margin. I expect the Green Bay Packers to win this game, but Vegas should be right on the money in what I see being a low-scoring, two-point game.

Final Packers-Broncos Week 15 Prediction & Pick: Denver Broncos +2.5 (-110); UNDER 42.5 (-110)