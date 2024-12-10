As many former NBA players debate about why the league is not as successful as it has been in years past, Gilbert Arenas believes that injuries are playing a significant part. The former three-time All-Star believes that players — such as Paolo Banchero and Zion Williamson, who are both currently dealing with significant injuries — are not preparing themselves enough for the physical stress of an 82-game season, leading to early season injuries.

“The reason you guys are getting these dumba** injuries is you guys are going from zero to 100 real fast,” Arenas said on the ‘Gil's Arena' podcast. “You're starting off in the preseason, not really getting into condition. You're playing 10 minutes here, 12 minutes there, and then Game 1 of the regular season you're playing 38 minutes real hard. You can't do that. Your body is not even in shape to do that.”

Arenas claimed that in his prime, he would play north of 30 minutes in the preseason to allow his body to adjust to the physical nature of the NBA. The 42-year-old argued that by current players not doing the same, the first couple of months in the modern NBA serve as the adjustment period that the preseason was meant for. As a result, Arenas believes most players are not in traditional game shape until January.

At the time of Arenas' take, a handful of NBA stars remained out of commission with injuries. Banchero and Williamson are joined by Joel Embiid, Franz Wagner, Cam Thomas, Kawhi Leonard and others who are dealing with long-term issues. Luka Doncic also recently returned from a lengthy absence.

Gilbert Arenas and Brandon Jennings speculate on lack of NBA practices

Potential off-season issues aside, Gilbert Arenas and his podcast co-host, Brandon Jennings, also pointed to a plausible lack of in-season practices as an additional reason behind injuries. Jennings claimed that he “went hard” in practice every day, recalling his daily workouts with former teammates D.J. Augustin and Will Bynum.

While often players and coaches prioritize rest during an 82-game season, Jennings and Arenas loathed the idea that teams are potentially shrugging off practice time.

“I'm sure [current players] don't even practice no more,” Jennings said. “I remember I used to practice with D.J. Augustin every day. Will Bynum [too], every day. Go at it every day. Now, I don't [think they do that].”

Arenas added that players who did not see significant court time would expend their energy on treadmill sessions to keep their bodies fresh. Arenas and Jennings are not the only former players who speculate that teams are rejecting practice time, pointing out the supposed lack of effort from players during games.