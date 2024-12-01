The Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers will go head-to-head on Sunday night. For Dallas, the game represents the second of a road back-to-back after defeating the Utah Jazz 106-94 on Saturday night. Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson did not play in the game, so will the Mavs stars return on Sunday? Is Kyrie Irving also dealing with an injury?

Doncic was ruled out on Saturday due to a right wrist sprain. As for Thompson, he is still dealing with a left foot plantar fascia injury.

Luka is averaging 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game in the 2024-25 season. The Mavs star is also shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc. Thompson, meanwhile, is averaging 13.2 points per game on 38.3 percent field goal and 36.8 percent three-point shooting. He is also recording 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per outing.

Kyrie has played well throughout the season. He has led the way amid the Mavs' injury concerns. However, Kyrie is dealing with right shoulder soreness. In the 2024-25 season, Irving is averaging 24.8 points on incredibly efficient 50.4 percent field goal and 46.6 percent three-point shooting. Kyrie is also recording averages of 5.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Let's take a look at the latest Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson injury updates for Sunday night's Mavericks-Trail Blazers game.

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson injury updates for Mavericks-Trail Blazers game

The Mavericks have a lengthy injury report on Sunday. Doncic and Irving are both listed as questionable, per the NBA injury report. Thompson has been ruled out for Sunday's game. Additionally, Dereck Lively II (right knee hyperextension), Naji Marshall (illness), Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) and Brandon Williams (G League, Two-Way) are all out for the game.

The Mavericks are 5-1 without Doncic so far this season. They are also 3-0 without Thompson. Both Doncic and Thompson are important for the Mavs without question. Dallas' success amid their injury absences speaks to Irving's greatness and the Mavs' overall depth, though.

The Mavericks have won three games in a row and they are now 12-8. The Trail Blazers hold an 8-12 record so far this year. Dallas will look to continue playing at a high level on Sunday night, as they have momentum at the moment.

As mentioned, Thompson is among the Mavericks who was already ruled out. When it comes to the question of if Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are playing tonight vs. the Trail Blazers, though, the answer is maybe.