Gilbert Arenas reveals how ‘talking s–t’ to Dwyane Wade once got him in trouble with his own teammate

During his prime with the Miami Heat, Dwyane Wade was a bad man. He terrorized the league with his unbridled talent on the basketball court, and there’s no denying that he struck fear in the hearts of his opponents. Apparently, this included former Washington Wizards superstar Gilbert Arenas.

Well, not exactly.

In a recent episode of his No Chill With Gilbert Arenas podcast, the former three-time All-Star opened up about one unforgettable instance that got him in trouble with his own teammate because he was talking too much smack to Wade. Arenas was one of the biggest trash talkers in the NBA during his day, but apparently, he may have gone a bit too far with his antics on Wade.

According to Arenas, Wizards teammate Larry Hughes once called him out for “talking s–t” to Wade (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Heat Nation):

“I remember I had to guard him,” Arenas said. “Larry [Hughes] got fouled. Larry got two fouls quick, and I had just finished talking s— too. … This is the first time Larry Hughes told me, ‘Yo bro, man, shut the f— up. If you ain’t guarding the people you talking trash about, do not say nothing.’”

That’s hilarious. Although at that point in time, Hughes was dead serious about his warning for Arenas. Hughes was assigned to be Wade’s primary defender and he knew that it was him who was going to be on the receiving end of Dwyane’s response to Arenas’ smack talk.

Dwyane Wade did have his fair share of verbal sparring with his opponents, but more often than not, he punished them with his exceptional play. Larry Hughes was well aware of this fact and he just had to tell Arenas to keep his mouth shut.