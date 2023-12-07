Tron: Ares is back in production with stars Jared Leto as the main character in this digital world that marks the 3rd movie.

Things are rolling again on the production of Tron: Ares.

The strikes are over, and luckily, the Tron team is back to work getting moving on, according to Collider.

Update on the release of Tron: Ares

On Instagram, director Joachim Rønning announced production was resuming. He accompanied the post with a photo of the cast at a table read. The caption reads, “WE ARE BACK! And I'm so happy to see you all made it through the break. Thank you for riding it out. I can't wait to start shooting a movie with you guys! Tronwards!”

The new movie will feature Jared Leto in the main role. However, nothing specific has been released yet with details. It will also star Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Cameron Monaghan.

The Tron movies are about Kevin Flynn's journey. He's a computer programmer who undergoes digitization and becomes a part of a game called Tron. In this world, programs have human characteristics and abide by specific rules concerning computer hardware.

The movies in the franchise are Tron (1983), Tron: Legacy (2010), and now, the upcoming Tron: Ares. There was also a short film called Tron: The Next Day, which was released in 2011. An animated series, Tron: Uprising, also ran from 2012 to 2013.

According to IMDb, Tron “Showcases Ares, Leto's computer program, on a journey from the digital world to the human one.”

There's no exact release date for Tron: Ares, but it should be out in 2025.