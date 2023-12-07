Things are rolling again on the production of Tron: Ares.

The strikes are over, and luckily, the Tron team is back to work getting moving on, according to Collider.

Update on the release of Tron: Ares

On Instagram, director Joachim Rønning announced production was resuming. He accompanied the post with a photo of the cast at a table read. The caption reads, “WE ARE BACK! And I'm so happy to see you all made it through the break. Thank you for riding it out. I can't wait to start shooting a movie with you guys! Tronwards!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joachim Rønning (@joachimronning)

The new movie will feature Jared Leto in the main role. However, nothing specific has been released yet with details. It will also star Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Cameron Monaghan.

The Tron movies are about Kevin Flynn's journey. He's a computer programmer who undergoes digitization and becomes a part of a game called Tron. In this world, programs have human characteristics and abide by specific rules concerning computer hardware.

The movies in the franchise are Tron (1983), Tron: Legacy (2010), and now, the upcoming Tron: Ares. There was also a short film called Tron: The Next Day, which was released in 2011. An animated series, Tron: Uprising, also ran from 2012 to 2013.

According to IMDb, Tron “Showcases Ares, Leto's computer program, on a journey from the digital world to the human one.”

There's no exact release date for Tron: Ares, but it should be out in 2025.