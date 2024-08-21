The upcoming Chad Powers Hulu series starring Glen Powell and derived from an Eli Manning sketch is in production.

In a post from the official Chad Powers Instagram account, it is revealed that they began filming on August 20, 2024. A picture of the clapperboard is shown on the ground along with a look at the series' logo. The “o” in “Powers” is a football.

“First day on set,” the caption reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Powers (@chadpowershulu)

With the series in production, Chad Powers should hit Hulu sooner than later. This will continue the hot streak that Powell is currently on.

What is Chad Powers and is it becoming a series?

The idea of Chad Powers came from a sketch featuring former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. He visited Penn State and attended their walk-on tryouts.

However, he did not show up as the two-time Super Bowl MVP. Instead, he went undercover with prosthetics and a hilarious wig and called himself Chad Powers.

Most of those at the tryouts were unaware that this was Manning undercover. He left most of the coaches and players in awe with his arm talent and pocket movement. Of course, it helps that Manning played at the highest level for 16 seasons.

Chad Powers is one of the many ventures that Manning has embarked on after his NFL career and will now become a fictional series starring Glen Powell. In the series, Powell plays a down-and-out quarterback who attempts to revive his career.

Glen Powell's rise to glory

Since Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, Powell has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Early in his career, Powell had role sin Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over and Fast Food Nation. Over the coming years, he played supporting roles in The Dark Knight Rises, The Expendables 3, Ride Along 2, and Hidden Figures.

In 2022, Powell reunited with Fast Food Nation director Richard Linklater. He starred in his Netflix movie Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood. That same year, Powell starred in one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, Top Gun: Maverick. He also starred in Devotion with Jonathan Majors.

The following year, Powell once again collaborated with Linklater on Hit Man. The two wrote the script together and Powell starred in it. Linklater directed the movie, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival before being released in theaters and on Netflix in 2024.

Later in the year, he starred in the rom-com Anyone but You with Sydney Sweeney. It was an unexpected hit, as the rom-com grossed over $220 million. A sequel is coming with both Powell and Sweeney returning.

2024 has once again been the year of Powell. He starred in Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters as Tyler Owens, a storm-chasing social media influencer.

Chad Powers will mark Powell's return to the small screen. He previously starred in the first season of Scream Queens as Chad Radwell. He returned in a recurring role in the second season.

