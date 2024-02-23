Fresh off the success of Anyone But You, Glen Powell is set to star in a Hulu sports comedy series Chad Powers, Deadline reported.
Powell will also serve as co-creator and executive producer with Michael Waldron, who wrote the pilot episode. The series comes from 20th Television and will stream on Hulu.
The return of Chad Powers
In a joint statement, Powell and Waldron said, “We're both diehard college football fans. When we saw Eli [Manning] as Chad Powers, we knew that was the way into a big, fun story about this world. We're excited to part of this team, and can't wait to get Chad in the game. Think fast, run fast.”
The duo is referencing an NFL Films and Omaha Productions sketch from the former NFL quarterback's Eli's Places series. Manning will also serve as executive producer alongside Omaha Productions' Peyton Manning (his brother), Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN.
Chad Powers will follow the story of a hotshot QB who sees the end of his college career after a series of bad choices. Afterwards, he disguises himself as the talented and likable Chad Powers and joins a struggling Southern football team.
Glen Powell channels Eli Manning as Chad Powers
Manning said in a statement, “The love for Chad Powers has surprised me in spectacular ways.”
“I played 16 years in the NFL, but now when I'm in a restaurant or walking through an airport, it's not uncommon for fans to scream, ‘Hey Chad!' I'm so excited to team up with my friends Glen Powell, Michael Waldron and Omaha Productions to continue to tell the Chad Powers story and see what he does next,” the statement continued.
The original ESPN sketch features Manning trying the walk-on experience at Pennsylvania State University AKA Walk-On U. A walk-on, for the uninitiated, is someone who joins a college team without having been recruited or receiving an athletic scholarship. They literally walk on to the field during open try outs, hence the term.
Eli Manning played for 16 seasons for the New York Giants. He led the Giants to two victories against the New England Patriots in the 2007 Super Bowl 42 and again in the 2011 Super Bowl 46. He was named MVP for both championships, making him one of only six players to receive the honor multiple times.
Powell will next be seen in the reboot of Twisters. Waldron was the showrunner and executive producer of the Marvel hit series Loki.