Gleyber Torres wants to remain with the Yankees

Gleyber Torres is entering the last year of his current contract with the New York Yankees, and he spoke on what his mindset is entering his walk year, and whether or not he would like to stay with the franchise.

“I don't want to leave here,” Gleyber Torres said, via Erik Boland of Newsday. “I want to be a Yankee for life.”

Torres is not the only Yankees player that is in a walk year. The biggest free agent to be for the Yankees is Juan Soto, the superstar outfielder who was just acquired in a trade with the San Diego Padres. All indications are that re-signing him would be the top priority, but time will tell. It would take a massive contract to retain Juan Soto.

Other Yankees players in walk years are Tommy Kahnle, Alex Verdugo, Clay Holmes, Jonathan Loaisiga and Caleb Ferguson. Three of the four are relievers, but Clay Holmes and Jonathan Loaisiga have the high-end ability that might incentivize the Yankees to re-sign them. Alex Verdugo might not have a spot, as the Yankees have young outfielder Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones coming up the ranks that will need playing time in the next year or so.

With Soto remaining the likely biggest priority to re-sign, and the Yankees having young infielders like Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, it remains to be seen whether or not the team will try to re-sign or extend Torres. Brian Cashman said there have been no talks of an extension recently.

The desire from Torres to stay is there. Only time will tell whether or not the desire to retain him is there from the Yankees.