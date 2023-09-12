Prideful Sloth's up-and-coming simulation game, Go-Go Town, has recently released another playtest and we are more than excited to share with you everything that we have experienced. Previously, we did talk about the game as “The City Builder to watch out for” but this time around, I think we are sure when we say that Go-Go Town proves to be a real competition as it is in line to be the next Animal Crossing game that fans of the genre will definitely enjoy. Check out the new features that the game has added in addition to the already appealing gameplay as well as things that we think could be improved on and added.

Go-Go Town's New Gameplay Features

With the latest playtest provided by Prideful Sloth, there are a lot of new things that were included in the game. From their message when they handed out the playtest keys for Steam, we are greeted with the following changes:

Terraforming! You can't move mountains yet, but you can put roads where you like as well as put shallow water down. Make your own Venice!

As lovely as Terraforming seems, we weren't really able to progress this far into the playtest just yet. Despite that, we are able to confirm that Terraforming is available through the building menu in the game. We're excited to get to that point and we are stoked to see how players can change the complexity of the map.

Character customization! You can add glowing skin, fangs, glasses, and more, and if you want to wear a hot dog suit 24/7, we will not stop you

Character customization has been added but our first question when we started doing our very own playtest is that our hair is non-existent.

Import / Export building! Our new way of letting folks determine how they build out their town. This building accepts excess materials & crops, and you can trade them for tickets that you can exchange for new slots for workers, decoration, and more!

Importing and exporting – One of the new features that has been introduced since the previous playtest. Importing and Exporting opens up a lot of new opportunities for players to gain more resources that are only available through this option. You will be given items that you can rummage and collect in the city which include fish, gonut, honey, and other items and delicacies that can only be found in your city. Completing these imports/exports will yield you tickets which you can use later on to export items to your city. Surprising items await players to get through this new feature in the simulation game of Go-Go Town.

Mascots! Make the creepiest (or cutest, who are we to judge) suit that you can, and then hire a townie to wear it.

As part of creating more Tourist attractions in the game, they have introduced Mascots. Whether you decide it to look creepy or as entertaining as it can be, you control how these Townies will look like walking around your city. You are the mayor, after all.

Go-Karts! Yes, you heard that right! There are a lot of new things you can buy in the Import / Export shop, and Go-Karts (and speed boosts!) are among them

We have seen different kinds of vehicles that you can use in the game. These include the Track Bike, a Unicorn Bicycle, Loading Vans, a Skateboard, and Go-Karts! There are a lot of fun and exciting ways to get around – Whether it's for the functionality of moving things around or speeding through the city, you have options that you can definitely choose from.

Go-Go Town's Gameplay

Go-Go Town still sports the same gameplay that it has boasted of from the previous playtest. You will have to create opportunities for your city to flourish as acting Mayor. This means you will need to create housing for Townies who would want to live in your city, collect materials necessary to create buildings, keep the economy afloat by selling local delicacies, and many more. In this part of the article, we'd like to share with you what we were able to experience in the recent playtest of Go-Go Town.

Welcome the New Mayor of the City

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

You will be welcomed in the game coming out of the bag and be told to be the new mayor of the city. You will then be asked to spruce up the statue that sits in front of the Train Station as part of creating tourist attractions as the first step of reopening the city.

Rebuilding Your Train Station

As you work your way through rebuilding the Statue, you are now asked to repair and rebuild the city's Train Station. This will open up your city to tourists who will pay their entrance fees and purchase local items that you will put up on display. You will complete this by placing the necessary items required for the rebuilding.

Introduction to the New Phone System

One change that we have seen change in the game is the Phone System that's called SlothOS which has introduced a few new things that are quite useful for players. These include the following:

One of the things that we love about Go-Go Town's gameplay is the tracks that play throughout the game. We are not gonna lie when we say that this game has banger tracks but sometimes, it feels as if loud EDM tracks aren't really the best in some parts of the game especially when what you're doing is somewhat something that is more relaxing than something active.

Another helpful feature that is introduced via SlothOS is the town's map. This lets you know where your vehicles are since most of the time, you will forget where you parked them and that is a definite surefire thing.

Purchasing from EGO Tech

As you progress in the early stages of Prideful Sloth's simulation game, you will be introduced to one of the apps that can be found on SlothOS which is EGO Tech. Through EGO Tech, you will get to purchase new buildings and new items that are required for your city to flourish. They will be in different tiers and are in different levels from Level 1 to Level 6.

Through EGO Tech, you will get to build items that can process raw materials like wood and stone into planks and bricks. Of course, it will require a few rummaging and then you will have it processed further into building necessities.

While you are completing the requirements necessary to build your buildings, you will meet Lode and Rimu, NPCs that will help guide you on how to refine materials in the Mining and Forestry Zones. Fun fact, You can actually High Five not just the Townies but NPCs as well.

Creating Your First Apartment

Upon completing all the necessary items needed for the building, you will then cut the ribbon and house new Townies into their new homes. These Townies, once they move in, can become employees for the shops that you will be putting out in your city.

Building Your First Store

What's a city's economy if there are no stores that would help it flourish? With the help of the Townies that have just moved in, you can give them assignments on what they will be doing in your city. Whether it's for the bakery of sorts or the craft store, you have the power to put whomever you like in Prideful Sloth's simulation game, Go-Go Town.

Exploring Farm and Fishing Zones

One of the few things that Go-Go Town and Animal Crossing are known to have is the requirement of gathering resources from your city or island. Like in Animal Crossing New Horizons, these items can be found lying around the city, ready for you to pick them up. If you have successfully cleaned up the resources that are just lying around the city, you can also gather them from trees in the Forestry Zone or rock formations within the Mining Zone. Besides those two basic zones that are introduced at the beginning of the game, you will also find yourself at the Farm Zone and Fishing Zone. These areas let you… Well, farm for ingredients that you can use for your shop later on or import/export them for tickets that you can use to further progress your game. As we have mentioned since both Prideful Sloth's Go-Go Town and Animal Crossing are both coming from the same genre, this was a pretty inevitable thing to happen.

The Similarities and Difference of Go-Go Town and Animal Crossing

Let's take time to talk about how Prideful Sloth's simulation game, Go-Go Town, is the next Animal Crossing game. We have applauded the gameplay of Go-Go Town as something that's straightforward to play and at the same time, a visual treat with its graphics and interaction with its Townies. Let's take a look at the similarities: Both games have housing for residents, both games have a knack for collecting locally grown items, both games have terraforming, and the list goes on and on. Since both games are within the same genre, of course, it is inevitable that this comparison to happen.

We are excited to see the game released for the public to enjoy and as fans of the genre, we are stoked to see this game ported over other platforms as well. Go Go Town doesn't have a definite release date yet but this will be available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows, Steam, and the Nintendo Switch.