God of War Ragnarök Fully Leaked Ahead of Release Date

God of War Ragnarök has been fully leaked online ahead of its planned release schedule. No, we are not just talking about a simple screenshot or a bit of dialogue – the whole game has been leaked.

God of War Ragnarök is one of the most anticipated releases on PlayStation for this year. The game is supposedly set for release in less than two weeks, but that street date has unfortunately been broken. Many video-sharing and social media sites have started leaking clips of the game due to both retailers selling the game early and internet trolls sharing clips. Sony Santa Monica creative director Cory Barlog took to Twitter to air out his frustrations regarding the situation.

you know, right now, I can really understand the benefit of having just an installer on the physical disc. smh pic.twitter.com/tpGnZweyIU — cory barlog (@corybarlog) October 29, 2022

According to his tweets, an unknown retailer broke the street date on God of War Ragnarök by selling physical copies of the game ahead of its November 9 release date. He then went on to apologize to players who “have to dodge the spoilers if you want to play the game fresh,” adding that it was “completely f—–g stupid” that players would need to do so. One of Barlog’s earlier tweets in the thread stated that he understood why it would be more beneficial to have “just an installer on the physical disc” rather than the full game, although he later on clarified that it is not something he is advocating for as a developer or a gamer.

More recently, Santa Monica Studios’s official Twitter account has chimed in on the situation. Given how easily people can stumble upon footage online (whether intentionally or not), the studio issued a statement asking people to “be considerate of the many fans who do not want to accidentally see clips, gameplay, or narrative spoilers” ahead of the game’s release, while simultaneously advising people to limit their exposure to the internet before then. While they are doing what they can to control the spread of the “unsanctioned footage and screenshots,” the reality is they cannot contain what goes around fully. Narrative director Matt Sophos also took to Twitter to apologize to fans of the game and advised them to stay away from social media unless they are “confident in [their] ability to mute hashtags and block people.”

A message from the team. pic.twitter.com/SRE9tSOV6a — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) October 30, 2022

God of War Ragnarök had sadly experienced another round of leaks prior to what happened over the weekend. First reported on by VGC last October 24, a Twitter user started inadvertently sharing screenshots of the game to their account, and those images have since made the rounds online. The images have since been deleted, but not before other netizens from Reddit gathered the screenshots to discuss them. Barlog also implied through a tweet that he was aware of the images circulating.

The full game is set to release on November 9, 2022, exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

