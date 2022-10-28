Once upon a time, Sammy Watkins was destined for greatness with the Buffalo Bills. Fast forward nearly a decade later, the Green Bay Packers wide receiver returns to face the team he started his career with.

Watkins enters their Week 8 clash as the likely WR1 with Packers mainstays Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb both dealing with injury. The nine-year pro has played for four different teams since departing Buffalo, but the coming Sunday Night Football tilt will be his first chance to go up against the team that drafted him fourth overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

“It’s definitely going to be weird,” the Packers wideout said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “But I just can’t wait to get there, get those old feelings back when I was just a young Sammy and try to go out there and fight for a win.

Rough Buff. I had some of my best times there. If people don’t know, that was my childhood team and still is my team. To play for an organization I loved growing up was definitely a blessing. I had some of the best memories.”

Sammy Watkins posted the best numbers of his career for passing yards and receptions during his first two seasons with the Bills. His rise as a star wideout looked ready for takeoff, but it didn’t work out that way and he was gone after three seasons.

He may no longer be seen as a rising star, but he can still contribute plenty to a Packers offense starved for dynamic passing threats to help out Aaron Rodgers.