The Green Bay Packers have quite a battle at the wide receiver position. And one rookie stood out in OTAs. That same rookie, Matthew Golden, has a workout video that has Packers fans fired up.

Golden looks insanely quick in this video, posted on X by Jordan Scultz.

#Packers rookie WR Matthew Golden is locked in — grinding through the offseason and gearing up to make an impact in Year 1.

The Packers seem to have a star in the making.

Packers WR Matthew Golden is incredibly quick

Golden ran the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. That put him as the fastest receiver at the event. Also, he had a 1.47-second 10-yard split. And that’s where Golden will make defenders and defensive coordinators sweat in the 2025 season. There’s no doubt that Golden’s speed and quickness are elite, and general manager Brian Gutekunst knows it, according to packerswire.com.

“He has elite speed,” Gutekunst said. “His ability to stretch the field outside the numbers is really, really important. He's going to be a speed threat right away.”

Also, Golden gets high marks for his ability to catch the football. That doesn’t always go hand in hand with speed receivers, but Golden doesn’t have a problem with drops or securing tough catches.

“We thought arguably he had some of the best hands in the draft,” Gutekunst said. “Not only coming back to it, running through it, but when he tracked it over his shoulder, too. He has such good hands, and for me, that was a big part of it, too.”

Versatility is part of Matthew Golden's package

Furthermore, Golden can play inside or outside, X or Y. And he can return kicks as well.

“Really versatile, he's going to do a lot of things,” Gutekunst said. “He's going to be versatile enough to do everything we ask him to do. Dynamic (returner). I think our special teams staff is pretty fired up, too. I think kickoffs will be an easy transition for him, and I think he can do some punts as well. When you take a guy in the first round, that's not the first thing I'm thinking about, but I do think he can help us there.”

And to cap it off, Golden should be a good teammate. He fits well into the team concept with Gutekunst calling him “authentic and genuine.”

“This guy has been through some things now in his young life, (and) came out the other side of it,” Gutekunst said. “He knows who he is. He loves football. And I think he's going to be a great teammate around here.”

It's not going to be a surprise to see the Packers compete for the NFC North title. And it won't be surprising if Golden is a key reason for their climb.