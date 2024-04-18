PFL Week 3: Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov continues on the main card with a fight between promotional newcomers Goiti Yamauchi and Neiman Gracie in the welterweight division. Yamauchi comes into his PFL regular season debut after a brutal leg break that has had him on the shelf for 13 months meanwhile, Gracie was able to get back on track after losing back-to-back fights as he comes into his PFL debut. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Yamauchi-Gracie prediction and pick.
Goiti Yamauchi (28-6) is coming off a brutal leg break at the hands of Michael ‘Venom' Page just 26 seconds into the first round. MVP landed a brutal calf kick that seemingly caved in Yamauchi's leg and that was the end of the fight. Yamauchi will be making his return and his PFL debut after 13 months on the sidelines when he takes on familiar foe Neiman Gracie in a rematch for the PFL regular season.
Neiman Gracie (12-4) hit a rough patch in 2022 when he lost to Logan Storley and Goiti Yamauchi in back-to-back fights. He then was able to get himself back into the win column in 2023 when he defeated Dante Schiro. Now, Gracie will look to continue his winning ways while avenging his last loss to Yamauchi when he makes his PFL debut this Friday night in Chicago, Illinois.
Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL Week 3 Odds: Goiti Yamauchi-Neiman Gracie Odds
Goiti Yamauchi: -240
Neiman Gracie: +205
Over 2.5 rounds: -130
Under 2.5 rounds: +100
*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Goiti Yamauchi Will Win
This Friday night at PFL Week 3, the PFL fans are set to witness an electrifying matchup between Goiti Yamauchi and Neiman Gracie. With Yamauchi already having the leg up in their last encounter certainly gives a ton of confidence heading into their rematch.
Yamauchi's striking prowess is a critical factor in this matchup. Known for his karate background, Yamauchi has demonstrated time and again his ability to deliver devastating blows, as evidenced by his sensational knockout victory over Neiman Gracie. His precision and power in striking have been on full display in recent fights, making him a formidable opponent for anyone standing across the cage from him.
Another advantage for Yamauchi is his adaptability and fight IQ. Despite being a veteran submission specialist, Yamauchi did not rely solely on his grappling but showcased his striking skills to secure a knockout against Gracie. This versatility allows him to be a threat in multiple dimensions of the fight, potentially catching Gracie off guard with his striking or grappling prowess.
Yamauchi's recent performance against Gracie, where he managed to defeat him by KO, highlights his ability to inflict significant damage and end fights decisively. This victory not only showcases his striking ability but also his readiness to compete and succeed at a high level, giving him an edge in confidence and momentum coming into this fight as he looks to make a statement in his PFL debut.
Why Neiman Gracie Will Win
As the PFL 2024 Week 3 event draws near, the PFL fight fans are certainly looking forward to the rematch between Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi. Despite their previous encounter, things have the chance to be a different outcome for Gracie as he looks to avenge his last loss.
Neiman Gracie, a scion of the legendary Gracie family, brings to the cage an unparalleled grappling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu pedigree. His submission game is among the best in the sport, with a vast majority of his wins coming via submission. This ground expertise is where Gracie holds a significant advantage. If he can bring the fight to the mat, his chances of securing a submission victory increase exponentially.
Gracie's adaptability and growth as a fighter also play in his favor. Learning from their previous bout, where Yamauchi secured a knockout victory, Gracie is likely to have refined his strategy, particularly his approach to engaging with Yamauchi's striking. This fight offers Gracie an opportunity to demonstrate his evolved fight IQ and adjustments, potentially avoiding the striking exchanges that led to his downfall in their first encounter.
Gracie's motivation for redemption cannot be underestimated. The loss to Yamauchi in their previous fight adds a layer of determination and focus for Gracie. Fighters often make significant improvements following a loss, especially when given a chance for redemption against the same opponent.
Gracie's cardio has always been a strong point in his fights. If he can extend the fight into the later rounds, his superior cardio could play a critical role, especially if Yamauchi's knockout power wanes as the fight progresses that's where Gracie could potentially take over and get the submission victory.
Final Goiti Yamauchi-Neiman Gracie Prediction & Pick
This is the rematch that we didn't know we needed but we are getting anyway. In their first fight in Bellator, we saw Yamauchi knock out Gracie in round two which was Gracie's last loss. Fast forward two years later, Gracie was victorious in his last fight and Yamauchi brutally broke his leg which led to a lengthy layoff. If Yamauchi was fully healthy then this would be a no-brainer but seeing as you're paying a premium for a fighter that is coming off a major injury and surgery it's giving some pushback. However, seeing as how Yamauchi has the wrestling and grappling to keep this fight standing he should have no trouble outstriking Gracie and potentially putting him away again to get back on track and his first victory inside the PFL SmartCage.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Goiti Yamauchi-Neiman Gracie Prediction & Pick: Goiti Yamauchi (-240), Under 2.5 Rounds (+100)