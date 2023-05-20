The Vegas Golden Knights have a 1-0 series lead over the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals. And it was an unlikely source that provided the team with the overtime winner on Friday night.

The Golden Knights won thanks to a goal from forward Brett Howden. Howden scored just 95 seconds into the overtime period, saving fans from another long overtime slugfest.

After the game, the media heard from Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy. Cassidy seemed rather shocked at who scored the game-winner on Friday night. “Raise your hand if you had Brett Howden in your overtime pool tonight,” the Golden Knights head coach joked with reporters.

Believe it or not, Cassidy wasn’t the only one shocked by the goal. Howden himself seemed surprised, sharing a rather simplistic explanation of his mindset in the moment. “I just tried to throw it in there and got lucky,” he said.

For a time, it seemed overtime was not needed. Vegas took the lead in the third period on a goal from Teddy Blueger. However, Stars captain Jamie Benn scored with around two minutes remaining to tie the game at 3.

Vegas is in its fourth Western Conference Final/Semi-Final in its six-year existence. The Golden Knights made the Stanley Cup Finals in their first year, losing to the Washington Capitals in five games.

Meanwhile, the Stars are looking for their first Stanley Cup since 1999. Dallas was last in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2020. However, they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL’s bubble.

The Golden Knights and Stars continue the Western Conference Finals on Sunday. The teams play in Vegas once again on ESPN with the puck drop scheduled for 3 PM ET.