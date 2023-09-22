The Vegas Golden Knights are ready to defend their championship. Three and a half months since eliminating the Florida Panthers from the 2023 Stanley Cup finals, the Golden Knights are at training camp, getting prepared to defend their title.

The Golden Knights hope to become the third team since 2017 to win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. Vegas is hoping that having such a short offseason turns out to be a positive for the team.

“That's part of why some teams maybe have trouble going back to back with the championships,” Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said Thursday, via ESPN. “There's tremendous energy and excitement around our team right now. I've always felt that if you play until the end and you win, you don't mind that short summer. If you play to the end and you lose in the final, then the summer does seem short.”

Only one player who was part of the Golden Knights championship roster isn't with Vegas at the start of training camp. The returning players seem to believe that continuity gives them a real chance to successfully repeat.

“We feel like we're returning a lot of players to give us that opportunity,” Cassidy said. “We're in that age range right now where it wouldn't be just this year, either. All those things are going well for us. I said it at the time sort of tongue-in-cheek, but you're asking me now. We've got as good a chance as anyone. That's just the way I feel where each player is in their career and where we are as a team, but until you get out there, it's wide open.”