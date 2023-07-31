Mark Stone raised the Stanley Cup as captain of the Vegas Golden Knights back in June. And while the celebrations have continued throughout the summer, Stone is already looking forward to the fall.

Stone recently spoke with NHL.com about the summer his team has spent with hockey's biggest prize. The Golden Knights captain revealed his goal for this season is to have a repeat experience next summer.

“It's been a short summer but a great summer,” Stone told NHL.com. “I'd do anything to do this all over again next year, but I'm excited to get back again.”

Players around the league are due back for training camp in about six weeks' time. However, Stone and his Golden Knights teammates are ready to get back into the swing of things right now.

“We are getting the itch to get back in the gym, getting the itch to get back on the ice,” Stone said. “Sometimes you think (a teammate) wants the time off and then you get a month in and you're ready to get back. I'm ready to get back.”

Stone missed a good portion of the regular season in 2022-23 due to injury. He returned in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Golden Knights captain had a major impact. The veteran forward scored 11 goals and 24 points en route to their championship victory. And in the Stanley Cup-clinching game, Stone turned in a hat trick performance against the Florida Panthers.

Repeating Stanley Cup champions are a bit more common in recent times. The Pittsburgh Penguins achieved the feat in 2016 and 2017. In 2020 and 2021, the Tampa Bay Lightning did the same. Let's see if the Vegas Golden Knights can pull off a successful championship defense of their own in 2024.