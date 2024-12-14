While the Vegas Golden Knights are known for their ruthless approach to handling player contracts and trades, it seems one player has earned enough favor to remain in their plans.

The Golden Knights have re-signed Keegan Kolesar to a three-year contract, keeping him in Vegas through the 2027-28 NHL Season. The AAV has an average annual value of $2,500,000.

Kolesar has spent his entire NHL career with the Golden Knights. In 304 career NHL games, he's scored 33 goals with 50 assists and has added another three goals and six assists in 45 postseason games.

Kolesar is now the fourth Golden Knights player that the team has signed this season, following in the footsteps of left-wing forward Brett Howden and defensemen Shea Theodore and Brayden McNabb.

A native of Manitoba, Kolesar was taken in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, though he never once suited up for the franchise. He was traded to the Golden Knights ahead of their inaugural season in 2017, and would later make his NHL debut in 2019-20, appearing in a single game.

He would get into his first NHL season in 2020-21, playing 44 games in the abbreviated season. Since then, he's appeared in 77, 74, and 79 games the last three seasons, respectively.

He's on the verge of breaking his previous career-high of eight goals, having already reached seven goals in 29 games this season.

Kolesar is one of the players that the Golden Knights have chosen to keep around despite their propensity to suddenly trade players that were fan favorites; Golden Knights fans still cringe at the through of Marc-Andre Fleury being dealt unceremoniously to the Chicago Blackhawks and later finding out about it on social media.

They also didn't re-sign 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy-winning forward Jonathan Marchessault, who scored 40 goals last season.