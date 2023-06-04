People can say that the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets is a snoozefest, but they surely can't have the same opinion about the action between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights, so far in Game 1 of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals. Vegas goalie Adin Hill made sure everyone was awake and jumping out of their seats in the second period of the contest when he made arguably the sickest save of the entire playoffs.

Just look at this.

ADIN HILL WITH THE GREATEST PADDLIN’ OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/nC1UhmaA4W — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 4, 2023

That definitely had Golden Knights and NHL fans stunned, with some being reminded of that memorable save of former Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby against Vegas in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

“Adin Hill with shades of Braden Holtby in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. What. A. SAVE,” said The Athletic's Lukas Weese.

WOW 🤩 What an incredible stick save by Adin Hill to keep things knotted up for the Golden Knights. 🎥 @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/cjFeS0L8p6 — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) June 4, 2023

Adin Hill holy shit pic.twitter.com/u80t7Lxmwy — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 4, 2023

The Panthers had a textbook tic-tac-toe perfectly going which opened the net for Nick Cousins. Ninety-nine out of 100 times, that play would have ended on a goal, but not that time, with Adin Hill snuffing Cousins' attempt with his paddle to keep the game tied at 1-1. Hill had to stretch himself to the absolute limit to get to the puck and prevent the Panthers from re-taking the lead. It was also just another testament to how great Hill has been for the Golden Knights since taking over the role as the team's starter between the pipes.

Hill entered Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final with a 7-3 record with just 2.07 goals allowed per game and a .937 saves percentage in the playoffs.