Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill was one of the stars of the show for his team throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and with unrestricted free agency looming, it would be wise for the franchise to lock up the proven postseason performer.

Hill reportedly wants to remain in Las Vegas if the two sides can work out a deal, his agent Gerry Johannson told The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun on Monday.

“We're obviously going to give it the big college try to get him signed in Vegas,” Johannson told LeBrun. “I think that's always the goal when a guy likes it in a spot. We're keeping an eye on everything else, too, but if we can make it work in Vegas, that would be the best thing, right?”

Johannson added that they will be prepared if things don't work out with the Golden Knights, and although they've already looked at options, the ideal scenario would be a contract extension in Vegas, per LeBrun.

“My sense based on what Johannson is saying here is that of course Hill is looking at a raise, but I don’t think this is about maximizing leverage off the Cup run,” he wrote on Monday.

“I think they know they’ve got a good thing going in Vegas. Hard to predict where all this goes for sure with all the goalie juggling in Vegas…but I think the Knights will be able to sign Hill.”

The 27-year-old just played out the last season of a two-year, $4.35-million contract and is certainly going to be due for a raise as one of the most interesting names on the free-agent goalie market.

After Laurent Brossoit went down with injury in Game 3 of the second-round against the Edmonton Oilers, Hill stepped in and went 11-4 the rest of the way, posting an outstanding .932 save percentage and 2.17 goals against average.

After being a backup most of his career, Stanley Cup champion Adin Hill will be in the starter's crease in 2023-24, whether that be with the Golden Knights or elsewhere.