The Vegas Golden Knights are just one win away from winning the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, and a big reason for that is because of goalie Adin Hill. After taking over for Laurent Brossoit in Game 3 of the Golden Knights second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers, Hill has been phenomenal, posting a 10-4 record and a 93.4 save percentage to help Vegas find their way to the doorstep of a title.

Hill's emergence from out of nowhere to become one of the faces of the Golden Knights playoff run has been remarkable, and he's been receiving praise from all corners of the NHL world, even from Martin Brodeur, who was Hill's hero when he was growing up. After being informed that Brodeur believes Hill is “fun to watch” Hill had a great two-word response.

“That’s awesome.” – Adin Hill, The Athletic

Brodeur is one of the best goalies in NHL history, so it's not hard to see why Hill was enamored with him growing up. And after his fantastic play for the Golden Knights so far in the postseason, it's clear that Hill is making a name for himself just like Brodeur once did during his lengthy career with the New Jersey Devils.

Brodeur won three Stanley Cup titles during his career, and now Hill is just one win away from winning the first title of his career with Vegas. He has certainly played a big role in getting the Golden Knights to this point, with his save on Matthew Tkachuk with seconds to go in Game 4 being the best play of his postseason. And with one more win, Hill's wild playoff campaign will get a storybook ending that sees him hoisting the Stanley Cup.