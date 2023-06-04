The Vegas Golden Knights are hosting Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. As per usual, the team puts on a fantastic pre-game show to hype up the passionate Vegas crowd. Saturday's festivities included a special guest in the form of legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer.

Buffer took to Twitter prior to the opening game of the Stanley Cup Finals. “I am at T-Mobile arena, Las Vegas, getting ready for game, one of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup finals!” the legendary ring announcer wrote.

Buffer took to the mic and addressed the Golden Knights crowd in Vegas. He invoked his trademark call, “Let's get ready to rumble!” to send the crowd into a frenzy before puck drop.

MICHAEL BUFFER IN THE BUILDING TO KICK OFF GAME 1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/96TThuXEol — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) June 4, 2023

The Golden Knights are playing host for Game 1, and so far things are tight. Vegas trailed the Florida Panthers 1-0 thanks to an Eric Staal shorthanded goal. However, the Golden Knights tied the game thanks to former Panthers star Jonathan Marchessault.

The Golden Knights are searching for their first Stanley Cup in team history. Vegas previously made the Stanley Cup Finals back in 2018, losing to Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

Much like Vegas, the Panthers are also in search of their first Stanley Cup. Their last appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals came in 1996. Florida was swept in four games by the Colorado Avalanche that year.

This is hockey's biggest stage, and it is great to see the Golden Knights pull out all the stops to give it a big event feel. Only time will tell if the hype from the crowd fuels the team to a Game 1 victory.