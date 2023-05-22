The Vegas Golden Knights skated away with another win in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday. Their overtime victory over the Dallas Stars gave them a commanding 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

However, for a time it appeared the Stars would come away with the win in Game 2. They held a 2-1 lead into the third period, and held firm despite a flurry of Vegas chances as time ticked away.

Unfortunately for Dallas, their lead evaporated. Jack Eichel found Jonathan Marchessault in the slot on a beautiful no-look pass to help tie the game. And Chandler Stephenson scored on a rebound in overtime to win it.

Eichel was a danger to the Stars all game long, even as Dallas held control over the game. His play drew a strong reaction from star teammate Alex Pietrangelo after the game. “I see a world-class player who took over the game,” Pietrangelo said Sunday. “That’s what I see.”

The difference Eichel made is night and day. Vegas had 22 shot attempts in the first two periods in Game 2. In the six minutes of ice time Eichel had in the third, the Golden Knights had 14 shot attempts.

“I thought Jack, all night, was trying to be a difference maker,” Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He wanted to make a difference. He had his legs. Eventually, he got rewarded.”

The Golden Knights have all of the momentum now as the Western Conference Finals shift to Dallas. And if Vegas win the next two games, they will advance to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2018.