Vegas Golden Knights forward ended Game 2 against the Dallas Stars with a goal in overtime. However, he began Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals by letting the emotion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs get to him.

Stephenson recorded an assist in the first period of the game on Sunday night. He also took a slashing penalty in the opening frame after he whacked Dallas star forward Roope Hintz.

In the second period, things took another downward turn. The Golden Knights forward went to the penalty box again, this time for cross-checking. His cross-check came in retaliation to a slight from former Vegas defenseman Colin Miller.

The penalties did not go unnoticed by his coaching staff. Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy pulled the 29-year-old Stephenson aside in the second period to address the issue with his forward.

“Let’s not let our egos get in the way of having success,” Cassidy told Stephenson, via ESPN. “It’s playoffs. You deal with it.” Stephenson collected himself in the third period and eventually scored the game-winner.

“I obviously need to keep my emotions a little more in check,” Stephenson said after the game. “You never want to give a team with a good power play two good opportunities. It was nice to finish it off with that.”

Vegas took a commanding 2-0 series lead thanks to Stephenson’s goal, and are now two wins away from the Stanley Cup Finals. The series shifts to Dallas for Games 3 and 4 beginning on Tuesday night. The Golden Knights are looking for their first Stanley Cup Finals berth since 2018 when they lost to the Washington Capitals.