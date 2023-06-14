Jack Eichel played the first seven years of his career without suiting up for a single Stanley Cup Playoff game — and after winning a Stanley Cup in his maiden postseason with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023, he admitted he thought he might never win hockey's ultimate prize.

“I think it's only human nature to have some doubt creep in when you don't make it to playoffs for an extended period of time,” Eichel said after his Knights hoisted their first ever Stanley Cup on Tuesday night, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

“You're wondering if it will ever happen. So many people go through their whole career without having the opportunity to hoist the Stanley Cup. It's the hardest thing in the world to win.”

It took seven years for Eichel to make the playoffs; six failed campaigns with the Buffalo Sabres, after he was billed as the savior of the franchise, and another missed postseason with Vegas in 2021-22.

But after playing a prominent role in his team's incredible postseason run in 2023, they capped it off with a 9-3 rout of the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final in front of the home crowd at T-Mobile Arena.

When that happened, all of the doubts were gone.

“We did it. We're Stanley Cup champions, man,” Eichel said moments after his team captured the title. “I'm just so proud of our group and so happy to be a part of this organization and this city, with these fans. I feel really fortunate and blessed.”

After seven years of scrutiny, disappointment and multiple injuries, Jack Eichel got the job done in his first postseason appearance.

“First playoff and first [Stanley Cup] win for him, right? That's a pretty good average,” Conn Smythe winner Jonathan Marchessault said.

“Honestly, ever since he came here, we were just a different team. He's a game-changer for the group. And this trophy could have definitely went to him. I could never have that without him.”

It's a nice gesture from the Canadian to the American; truly, if it wasn't Marchessault, it would have been Eichel for playoff MVP after he led the postseason with six goals and 20 assists.

That doesn't matter to either superstar now; Jack Eichel's Golden Knights are Stanley Cup champions, and it promises to be an electric offseason for the entire city of Las Vegas.