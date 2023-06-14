The Vegas Golden Knights are your Stanley Cup champions after taking down the Florida Panthers in five games in the Final. It was definitely a moment to remember for the fans, not only because it's the team's first-ever trophy but also due to the fact that they're able to get it in just six years.

For an expansion franchise that started only in 2017, the Golden Knights' rise to the pinnacle has undoubtedly been incredible to watch.

Naturally, the Vegas faithful couldn't hold back their jubilation as the team got the job done. Even better, they did it in style after demolishing the Panthers in Game 5 with a historic 9-3 scoreline.

“LETS F**KING GOOO BABY I KNEW WE COULD DO IT, BEEN A FAN SINCE 2018 AND WILL ALWAYS BE A FAN,” a supporter exclaimed.

“Couldn't be happier for Vegas! 6 years ago they were just an expansion franchise and her ether are as Stanley Cup Champions. Hats off to Florida though, they played there hearts out and shocked everyone by making the finals! Nothing to be ashamed of. Excited for 2024!!” another supporter shared.

A third fan said, “Crazy that it took this team five years to do what some haven't been able to do for 60+ years. And some who have never done it at all. Big props to the Knights for what they've achieved so rapidly.”

“Congratulations to the Vegas Golden Knights! What an amazing story: NHL expansion team and first major league in Vegas predicts they will win the Stanley Cup in 6 years.. and they deliver! Mission accomplished!,” another Vegas faithful noted.

The Golden Knights definitely deserve the win, though. While the Panthers didn't have it easy and undoubtedly had one of the most difficult paths to the Stanley Cup Final ever, Vegas was just too good.

Game 5 was a clear indication of that. The Golden Knights, like what they have done all series long, dominated from start to finish. In Tuesday's game, captain Mark Stone led the charge with three goals, while Reilly Smith, Michael Amadio, Ivan Barbashev, Nicolas Hague, Alex Martinez and Nicolas Roy all scored one apiece to complete the victory.

Here are more reactions to the Golden Knights' win:

