The Vegas Golden Knights became champions of the hockey world on Tuesday night on their home ice, and it came at the perfect time for owner Bill Foley.

The Cup victory was extra special this year, after the Knights owner made a now-famous prediction when he joined the league in 2017, according to the Las Vegas Sun.

“Playoffs in three, Cup in six,” Foley prophesized.

The first part of the prediction was inaccurate, as it only took one year for the Golden Knights to make the playoffs. They went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season before losing to the Washington Capitals. But they avenged their first defeat and showed up right on time for Year 6

The expansion team became the fastest to win a major American sports title since the Arizona Diamondbacks won in 2001 in their fourth season. It is also the second win for a Las Vegas team, after the Aces won the WNBA championship in 2022.

The Golden Knights had watched their Stanley Cup odds slowly climb throughout the season. They opened at +1900 and improved to +1200 before the playoffs began.

Despite acquiring the 1-seed in the Pacific Division, they were far from favorites in the Western Conference. The Oilers and Avalanche possessed better odds on their side, and several contenders from the East were rated higher as well.

But Vegas paid no attention to the chances and continued their quest deep into the playoffs. They rose to +240 odds going into the Western Conference Final after eliminating the Oilers, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The rest is history, as they completed their domination of the Dallas Stars and Panthers to make Foley's prediction come true.