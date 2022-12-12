By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Vegas Golden Knights have cooled off a bit after a strong start to the 2022-23 NHL season, and things may get a bit worse for the Pacific Division leaders before they get better. The Golden Knights have placed star forward Jack Eichel on Injured Reserve after Sunday’s loss against the Boston Bruins, per ESPN. Eichel is dealing with what the team is describing as a lower-body injury, prompting the roster move ahead of Tuesday’s showdown vs. the Winnipeg Jets.

In addition to the injury blow to Eichel, the Knights are set to be without key defenseman Zach Whitecloud for a while after he was placed on LTIR.

Eichel has been dealing with the lower-body injury for the past week and has been available in just one of the Golden Knights’ last four games. He did not play in Sunday’s clash vs. the Bruins but was active on Friday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Since Eichel last played Friday against the Flyers, he will first be able to return from IR one week from then. That means his next chance to play will come Saturday (Dec. 17) at home against the New York Islanders.

The Golden Knights are clinging onto first place in the Pacific Division where they hold a six-point lead over the Seattle Kraken. Losing Eichel could be a significant loss, however. The Knights are 5-5 in their last 10, and Eichel is the team’s leading scorer with 29 points including 13 goals (team-high) and 16 assists.

Jack Eichel will be up against the clock in order to return for a matchup against his former team, with the Buffalo Sabres headed to Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 19, a game the 26-year-old will surely want to be available for.