The Vegas Golden Knights are virtual locks to make the playoffs. They sit first place in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division by four points with nine games left in the season.

Their win Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers brought them closer to an official playoff spot. Clinching that spot would give superstar Jack Eichel his first taste of playoff hockey in his career.

Eichel spoke to NHL.com on Saturday where he was asked about his chances at playoff hockey. He made a comment that was rather interesting given his past. “Losing wears on you,” Eichel said. “You just want to be on the other side of it.”

The Golden Knights star spent the first six seasons of his career with the Buffalo Sabres. In those years, he missed the playoffs every single time. After a tumultuous falling out, Buffalo traded him to Vegas.

The Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history last year. This year, the team has bounced back in a massive way, in part thanks to Eichel.

Eichel leads the team with 58 points in 60 games, scoring 27 goals. It’s his best (and healthiest) season since 2019-20, and his best since coming over to the Golden Knights last year.

Eichel hasn’t officially made the playoffs yet, but he is certainly excited to get in there and fight for his chance at the ever-elusive Stanley Cup.

“That’s what you play for, right?” Eichel said. “You work for years to get to the postseason and give yourself a chance to win the ultimate prize. Obviously, we’re not there yet. We can’t look too far ahead. The focus is on putting ourselves in the best position.”