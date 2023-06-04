The Vegas Golden Knights won Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night. And goalie Adin Hill is a major reason why the team began this series with a victory.

Hill made 33 saves against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 to propel his team. No save was bigger than one he made in the second period. Hill completely robbed Panthers forward Nick Cousins with the paddle of his stick, keeping the game tied at the time.

The Golden Knights took the lead after this save. And they re-gained the lead for good after Anthony Duclair tied the game for the Panthers at the end of the second period.

During his postgame media obligations, Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy was asked about Hill's save. The Vegas bench boss called the save from his netminder “unreal.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We come back down and score one after. We didn't play the best game in front of him. That's just a great save,” Cassidy told reporters Saturday night.

Hill's save in Game 1 evoked images of the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals and a save that went against Vegas. Then Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby made a crucial save in Game 2 of that series. The Capitals went on to win the Stanley Cup over the Golden Knights.

Vegas is hoping Hill's save on Saturday provides the same effect Holtby's save had for the Capitals in that series. So far, the Golden Knights sit pretty with a 1-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Game 1 got a bit intense, especially at the end. Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk was among three players who were ejected late in the third period. Only time will tell how Hill's save and those ejections affect the rest of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals.