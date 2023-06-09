Vegas Golden Knights star Jonathan Marchessault has finally tied Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl for the most goals in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Wait, what?

It's been nearly a month since Draisaitl and the Oilers last played in the playoffs, but it was not until Thursday night that a player managed to score as many goals as him in this postseason, with Marchessault finding the back of the net in the second period of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead in the contest.

Jonathan Marchessault has now tied Leon Draisaitl for the playoff lead with 13 goals. Yes, Draisaitl’s team was eliminated two rounds ago. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 9, 2023

Marchessault and the Golden Knights were the ones who ended the dreams of Draisaitl and the Oilers to bring the Stanley Cup back to Edmonton, winning their second-round series, four games to two. Marchessault entered Game 3 against the Panthers with 21 points (12 goals and nine assists). Unlike the Oilers, the Golden Knights are not as dependent on one or two players to produce goals for the team. Whereas the Oilers leaned heavily on Draisaitl (and Connor McDavid) for offense, the Golden Knights had seven players with at least five goals in these playoffs prior to Thursday night's showdown versus the Panthers.

Of course, the only goal in the mind of Marchessault is helping the Golden Knights win the franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup title, which would be quite an accomplishment for the team, considering that it only started playing in the NHL in 2017. This is also Vegas' second trip to the NHL Final, with their first appearance in 2018 ending in a loss to the Washington Capitals.