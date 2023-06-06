Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel briefly left Game 2 after a monster hit from Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk. However, he wasn't out long. He returned in the third period and recorded an assist as Vegas rolled to a 7-2 victory.

The hit had many concerned considering Eichel's injury history. The Golden Knights star has a documented history of neck issues dating back to his time with the Buffalo Sabres. Thankfully, he is okay.

Eichel spoke with the media about the hit following his team's Game 2 victory on Monday night. He explained that he saw Tkachuk at the last minute and lost his balance. “I blame myself a little bit,” he said.

Eichel told reporters the Panthers star delivered a clean hit. The contact knocked the wind out of him and he was attempting to catch his breath as he skated to the locker room.

“It's a physical game, you're going to get hit sometimes. You just kind of move on,” the Golden Knights star continued. “I came (in the locker room) and regrouped. It was definitely a big collision so I got my wits back about me and realized I was fine.”

It's great to see Eichel is doing alright. And the Golden Knights star certainly feels better given the monster victory his team picked up. In his first Stanley Cup Final, Eichel is on the cusp of glory.

Vegas heads to South Florida with a chance to sweep the Panthers and win their first Stanley Cup. Game 3 takes place on Thursday night before the puck drops Saturday for a potential do-or-die Game 4.