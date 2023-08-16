Vegas Golden Knights superstar Mark Stone played through a fractured wrist in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers — and incredibly scored a hat trick in Game 5 to help his team win its inaugural championship.

Stone confirmed on the Pat McAfee Show this week that he “took a whack” to his left wrist in the first period of Game 5, and was forced to “take a few things in between periods” to play through it in front of the home crowd.

The Canadian scored a goal in each period for the Golden Knights as the squad smoked the Panthers 9-3 and won a ring in convincing fashion back in June.

His hat trick was the first in a Stanley Cup Final since Peter Forsberg did it back in 1996, according to The Score's Kayla Douglas. Stone said that he had to be dialled in to lift the trophy despite the injury.

“I made sure I wasn't feeling much in the wrist during that celebration,” Stone said with a smile. “You never know when you're gonna win again, right? You might never win. While you're there, you gotta give it a try.”

Stone has been battling injuries in Las Vegas for years, missing large chunks of the last two campaigns with back injuries that led to significant time off the ice. He underwent his second back surgery in February, but was healthy for Game 1 of Round 1 against the Winnipeg Jets.

The 31-year-old played every game for his team in the playoffs, scoring 11 goals and 24 points in 22 games while clearly still dealing with ailments.

Mark Stone cemented his status as a warrior to help the Golden Knights win hockey's ultimate prize. He will look to help his squad go back-to-back in 2023-24, a quest which will begin against the Seattle Kraken at home on Oct. 10.