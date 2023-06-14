You would have to go all the way back to 1922 to check out the last time the feat Vegas Golden Knights star Mark Stone just pulled off in Game 5 of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals was accomplished prior to Tuesday.

Mark Stone's hat trick in the Golden Knights' 9-3 victory at home over the Florida Panthers to clinch the Stanley Cup Final win was the first three-goal performance in such a setting since Babe Dye of the Toronto St. Pats who did it over 100 years ago in a win against the Vancouver Millionaires, as pointed out by SportsnetStats.

Hat Tricks in a #StanleyCup Final series-clinching game: NHL history Mark Stone – Vegas Golden Knights: 2023 vs Panthers Babe Dye – Toronto St. Pats: 1922 vs Vancouver Millionaires Jack Darragh – Ottawa Senators: 1920 vs Seattle Metropolitans#VegasBorn — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 14, 2023

Stone set the tone in Game 5 with a shorthanded goal in the first period to put the Golden Knights ahead right away, 1-0. Stone would later add to Vegas' lead in the second period with another goal off the assists of Brett Howden and Chandler Stephenson. He added one more in the third by lighting the lamp with an empty-netter for the Golden Knights' eighth goal of the night.

The 31-year-old Mark Stone played astounding hockey from start to finish of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. He scored at least a point in each game in the series during which he collected a total of nine points, consisting of five goals and four assists. He definitely saved his best for the last, as he and the Golden Knights did not show any mercy at all to the Panthers, who were simply outmanned and outplayed by the talented and incredibly deep Vegas side.

It's going to be a summer full of celebration for Mark Stone and the Golden Knights.