The Vegas Golden Knights are among the best team’s in the Western Conference this season. However, the team received terrible news regarding team captain Mark Stone, who has been out with injury recently.

Stone has undergone back surgery and will be out indefinitely, the Golden Knights confirmed on Wednesday. The Golden Knights captain had the surgery done on Tuesday after a setback in rehab.

This is the second time in less than a year that Stone has required surgery. He went under the knife back in May after suffering through the 2021-22 season with back issues.

The Golden Knights entered the season with a few question marks, Stone’s health among them. However, Vegas jumped out to a 17-7-1 start, establishing them among the best in the West.

Despite that, the team has faltered a bit as of late. Vegas is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games and are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. The team has fallen to third place in the Pacific Division and are only two points from falling into the Wild Card conversation.

Stone is a huge loss for the Golden Knights no matter how long he is out. He is the team’s captain, their leader on and off the ice. Furthermore, he has 17 goals and 38 points this season. Both totals are good for second-best among Vegas skaters.

The Golden Knights have a strong group of forwards for their top six. Jack Eichel, Reilly Smith, and Jonathan Marchessault are among the team’s best. However, it seems as if Vegas will search the market for another forward ahead of the March 3 NHL trade deadline.