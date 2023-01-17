The Vegas Golden Knights have been without veteran winger Mark Stone for the past few nights, as the 30-year-old has played just one game in the past 10 days. According to Frank Seravalli, the Golden Knights are concerned over the fact that Stone is dealing with a back injury, having spent much of the 2021-22 season dealing with back issues and even undergoing offseason surgery, via SinBin Vegas.

Seravalli indicated the Golden Knights are still trying to determine the severity of Stone’s back injury, but the fact that the issue is potentially flaring up again is a major concern for the team.

In 2021-22, Stone was limited to just 37 games due to injury. He scored 30 points, including 9 goals and 21 assists, missing spurts of time throughout the season. After undergoing offseason surgery, Stone was hopeful he’d nipped his back issues in the bud, but it seems that isn’t the case as they’ve apparently resurfaced here in mid-January.

The Golden Knights have missed Stone in each of their last two games. They lost 4-3 against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, before getting thumped 4-0 by the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Stone has already featured in more games this season than he did all of last year, but now could be looking at a stint on the sideline. The 30-year-old has featured in 43 games this year, scoring 38 points with 17 goals and 21 assists. He’s second on the team in points, trailing Chandler Stephenson (40).

The Golden Knights will likely provide a more detailed injury update on Mark Stone in the near future, but for now fans will have to hold their breath and hope that his latest back problems aren’t too serious.