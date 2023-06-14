Phil Kessel barely played in the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, but he can now be referred to as a three-time champion in the league after the Vegas Golden Knights took care of business at home in a 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers to capture the franchise's first-ever NHL title.

Twitter surely is having all sorts of fun, with fans congratulating Phil Kessel.

“I don’t care that he didn’t play in the finals. Phil Kessel defeated two types of cancer (testicular and Steve Simmons) and proceeded to win 3 Stanley Cups. Put him in the HHOF,” said Twitter user @_marlanderthews.

“Hear me out: Three-time Stanley Cup champion Phil Kessel,” tweeted @smclaughlin9.

From @dkeeping: “My favourite player, Phil Kessel is going to be a three time Stanley Cup champion.”

Kessel had not played since the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets, with Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy making the decision to move forward with a different lineup configuration that did not include the 35-year-old winger. In four appearances on the ice in the Jets series, Kessel posted two assists and a plus-minus of plus-2.

Phil Kessel, who had 14 goals and 22 assists in the regular season, won his first two Stanley Cup rings with Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

Kessel's contract with the Golden Knights is due to expire in the summer, but he will have to think about his NHL future some other time for now, as he has some serious celebrating to do with his Vegas teammates.