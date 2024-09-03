The Vegas Golden Knights added Noah Hanifin at the NHL Trade Deadline last year to help in their Stanley Cup defense. Unfortunately, Vegas failed to win the Stanley Cup in 2024. But Hanifin is an incredible addition for a Vegas team that lost depth in NHL Free Agency. Despite the losses, expectations remain for the second-newest franchise in the league.

Hanifin recently spoke with Golden Knights beat writer Gary Lawless. In this conversation, the Vegas rearguard acknowledged the losses the team suffered over the summer. However, he has full faith in his team to play well and make a statement in the year ahead.

“I think coming off the offseason, the big story was about how we lost a few key guys this summer. But, in saying that, I think it's an opportunity for some other guys to step up and fill bigger roles. That's something we're going to have to do when you lose great players and great people like that. I think we have a really good team again,” Hanifin told Lawless, via the team's official website.

Noah Hanifin discusses expectations, last year's trade

Noah Hanifin is not a stranger to being traded. In fact, he was traded after his third season in the NHL. The Carolina Hurricanes traded him to the Calgary Flames in a deal involving Elias Lindholm, Dougie Hamilton, and Adam Fox. However, that trade did not occur midseason like his move to Vegas.

“It was a hectic time, for sure. I think I've said it before in the past, but just having the games and playing hockey was the best escape from all of it. It was such an intense time not knowing what was going to happen with my future and things like that,” Hanifin told Lawless.

Even after the trade, Hanifin has been busy. Soon after the deal, he signed a massive contract extension with Vegas. He then helped the team make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, though they lost to the Dallas Stars in round one. Hanifin also got married over the summer, as he mentioned to Lawless.

“It’s been a really crazy year for me, for sure. A lot of change, but a lot of good change. It's something I've been working toward for a long time, just to get settled down and play for an organization like Vegas,” the Golden Knights star told Lawless in his interview. ” They have high expectations every year, and they want to go for Stanley Cups. It’s just a great culture with great guys in that locker room. So, I couldn't be more fortunate with the way it all played out in the end, and I’m really happy to get going.”

Vegas and Hanifin certainly can make a run for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. And it'll certainly be interesting to see how the team performs in the year ahead. The Golden Knights will begin their 2024-25 campaign with a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on October 9.