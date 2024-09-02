The Vegas Golden Knights made a shocking trade in the dying embers of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. The Golden Knights surprisingly traded for Tomas Hertl in a massive deal with the San Jose Sharks. Hertl played just six regular season games with Vegas before playing another seven in the playoffs.

13 games is certainly a small sample size. However, Hertl was dealing with an injury at the time of the trade. This summer, though, he is healthy and feeling good heading into the new season. And he cannot wait to take the ice for his first full season with the Golden Knights.

“I’m really excited. I have great summer. Ready to go,” the Vegas star said, via NHL.com. “I know players. I know coach, I know organization, people around it, now more. Now it’s just more during the camp get more chemistry … and show them what I can do the best.”

Tomas Hertl talks joining Golden Knights midseason

Tomas Hertl was traded for the first time in his career when he joined the Golden Knights. Trades inherently bring an adjustment period for the players involved. However, there is an added layer to this when you are changing teams after spending extended time with one franchise.

Hertl debuted for the San Jose Sharks during the 2013-14 campaign. The 30-year-old Prague, Czechia native played over 700 games for San Jose before the trade this past spring. He also helped the Sharks make their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2016.

“Everything was new,” Hertl said about moving midseason, via NHL.com. “System was new. Players was new. You’re in the one spot for a long time, so [if there is a change on your team], you just have to know one player what he can do. Now [you have to know] really what 19 players doing, plus new system, new building.”

Hertl produced well enough during his initial cup of coffee in the Sin City. He scored two goals and four points during his six regular season contests. He did stumble in the playoffs, though. Hertl scored just one goal in seven games as the Golden Knights were eliminated by the Dallas Stars.

Vegas is certainly looking to make the playoffs again in 2025. However, it could be an uphill battle for them. The Golden Knights need forward depth up the lineup after suffering losses in NHL Free Agency. As such, Hertl could play a pivotal role in getting Vegas back to the playoffs.

The Golden Knights open their 2024-25 campaign on October 9 in front of their home fans. Vegas plays host to the 2022 Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. It's certainly a game hockey fans will want to check out when October 9 rolls around. And it's a good test for this Vegas team from the onset of the season.