The Vegas Golden Knights brought home the Stanley Cup for the first time last week with a 4-1 series win over the Florida Panthers.

The Knights celebrated in true Las Vegas fashion, shutting down the Strip for a massive victory parade on Saturday night. They partied all weekend with over 100,000 fans in the streets for the first championship in the teams' brief history.

Owner Bill Foley prophesied their Stanley Cup run when the team was formed six years ago, and his prediction came true as the Knights rolled their way to the championship without ever facing an elimination game.

But there was a somber moment during the speeches part of the parade, where the Knights honored the victims of the 2017 mass shooting.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Mandalay Bay incident was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, claiming over 60 lives. The parade event drew parallels to the crowd that day, and security forces worked to inspect nearby high rises for weapons as a now common precaution.

The team hung a banner in front of the stage outside of T-Mobile Arena with the names of the victims as a sign of remembrance. The organization has been taking part in Vegas Strong events since their inception, aiming to help the community grieve and overcome the tragedy.

The Knights will continue to celebrate their victory throughout the summer, with more tours and parties. They will then suit up again in the fall for next season's campaign as they look to repeat as Stanley Cup champions in 2024.