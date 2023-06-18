The Vegas Golden Knights won the 2023 Stanley Cup Final over the Florida Panthers in five games, and rightfully took to the city to celebrate with their championship rally on Saturday. The team certainly had a great time partying after a season of hard work, but there may not have been anyone who had more fun than William Karlsson.

Karlsson was huge for the Golden Knights throughout the postseason, scoring 11 goals and tallying six assists to pick up 17 points during their run. And at Vegas' rally, Karlsson decided to let loose. The veteran center was clearly feeling himself after having a handful of drinks, and ended up going viral for delivering an epic speech to the adoring Golden Knights fans while shirtless and clearly very drunk.

William Karlsson with hands down the greatest drunk speech of all-time. Vegas parades are the greatest gift to this Earth.#VegasBorn @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/1sbGiK8YTH — Logan Reever (@loganreever) June 18, 2023

There have been a lot of great moments in recent history that have come as a result of championship parades (such as Tom Brady literally throwing the Lombardi trophy in the NFL) but Karlsson's speech here is pretty awesome. He doesn't hold anything back, and he likely would have gone on for much longer if he had been allowed to do so.

The Golden Knights are taking their victory lap, and after all the work they put in to win, they deserve to do pretty much whatever they want. That mindset is on full display with Karlsson here, who put forth a legendary speech that Vegas fans won't forget anytime soon. The Golden Knights are in full party mode right now, but soon enough, they will set their sights on next season and their pursuit of winning back-to-back championships.