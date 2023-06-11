It wasn't always pretty, but the Vegas Golden Knights held on for a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to officially become one game away from raising the cup. And despite the massive win, it's clear that the team isn't taking their eye off the ball, as they know that there is still a lot of work to be done before they can celebrate.

“It's one win away from a lot of dreams, for a lot of guys,” said Chandler Stephenson, who was the Golden Knights Game 4 hero with two of their three goals. “It's different. It'll be a different game than the other ones. It's a lot more emotion, a lot more everything. Everyone knows what's going to be there. [We'll] just try to play. Lot of emotion. Being at home too, everyone is going to be into it. Emotions will be high, adrenaline [pumping]. All the cliches. Everyone is going to be ready.”

As Chandler Stephenson notes here, the Golden Knights have the finish line in their sights; they just need to go out and deliver one more time. For goalie Adin Hill, who had a game-sealing save on Matthew Tkachuk in the final seconds of the contest, it's clear that there's a lot on the line, but he's intent on staying in the moment and not getting lost in what could be accomplished.

“You can't not [think about] the next game. [Winning a Cup] is the ultimate goal in hockey. So, there's no way you can shut that off in your mind. You're thinking about that but at the same time it's just staying in the moment and focusing on the next play, the next shift.” – Adin Hill, ESPN

The Golden Knights have looked like the better team throughout this series, and they are now just one game away from finishing off the Panthers. On their home ice in Game 5, Vegas will have a chance to etch their names in NHL history, but it's clear they recognize that they cannot let off the gas pedal just yet.