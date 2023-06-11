Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers ended ugly. Not only did a brawl break out on the ice at the end of the game, but the fans also made it worse by throwing bottles to express their frustration to the results of the contest.

The Golden Knights and Panthers fought a tightly contested affair. After Vegas took a 3-0 lead, Florida staged an insane comeback and scored back-to-back goals at the end of the second period and at the start of the third.

Of course it gave the Golden Knights quite the scare while hyping up the home fans who were hoping for a comeback victory. Unfortunately, Paul Maurice's men fell short and were unable to even send the contest to overtime. Adin Hill stepped up big time for Vegas, making a number of incredible saves to keep them ahead–with his best probably coming in the closing seconds right as time expired when he stopped a Matthew Tkachuk shot.

It was definitely an incredible ending. Unfortunately, it didn't last long, with the players fighting before the frustrated fans threw their trash onto the ice.

CHAOS AT THE END OF GAME 4 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL 😲 After Panthers couldn't bring Game 4 vs. the Golden Knights to overtime, fights break out and fans start to throw water bottles on the ice.pic.twitter.com/8T10KeqzcK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 11, 2023

Of course NHL fans watching the game at home and online shared their disappointment to the chaotic finish. Some took the opportunity to criticize Florida fans for their actions, but overall, it was simply not a good look for both teams and their fans.

“The ugliness of these two teams throughout the playoffs, getting away with horrific intents to injure is sure to grow the game, not,” one commenter wrote.

“Can’t have this happen in the Stanley Cup Finals,” another Twitter user said.

A third critic added, “Was watching the end with people who don't usually watch hockey. Impossible to explain this s**t.”

“This sport is in a bad way right now. Just f**king rancid garbage,” another commenter said.

The Golden Knights have an opportunity to close out the series in Game 5 on Tuesday. Hopefully, however, it won't be as messy as Game 4.