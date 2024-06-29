The Vegas Golden Knights are on a mission to bounce back from their 2024 first-round Stanley Cup Playoff exit. The Golden Knights have pulled off a surprising trade for New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid and winger Alexander Holtz.

Golden Knights gain youth in decisive trade

Vegas is sending center Paul Cotter and a 2025 third-round pick to the Devils in exchange for Schmid and Holtz, per Pierre LeBrun. The move lands the Golden Knights two young contributors, while New Jersey gains a draft pick and depth at the center position.

Akira Schmid appeared in 19 games for the Devils during the 2023-24 season with a 3.16 goals against average average and a .395 save percentage. The 24-year-old looks to continue improving his defense on a championship-caliber team. Meanwhile, Alexander Holtz played 82 games and was a serviceable offensive presence for New Jersey. He amassed 16 goals and 12 assists for 28 points on the season. Holtz is two years younger than Schmid and should see growth with his new club.

The Golden Knights' trade marks the end of Paul Cotter's tenure. Cotter joined Vegas for the 2021-22 season and won the 2023 Stanley Cup title with the club. However, his production took a slight hit the following year. After accumulating 13 goals and five assists in 2022-23, Cotter amassed seven goals and 18 assists in 2023-24. His points total increased from 18 to 25 within the year, but it took him 19 more games to achieve the mark.

Cotter could benefit from a change in scenery with the Devils, but the team is also excited about the third-round pick they acquired. New Jersey finished the 2023-24 season with 81 points, which ranked them near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. Thus, they are finding ways to gain and develop talent for an improved showing.

The Golden Knights are doing all they can to regain form as well. It will be interesting to see the rest of the moves they make during the summer offseason period.

Golden Knights look to bounce back after disappointing postseason finish

Vegas finished the 2023-24 season with a 45-29-8 record, which saw them finish fourth in the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights made the Stanley Cup Playoffs and faced the Dallas Stars in the first round. Unfortunately, the Stars ended Vegas' run with a Game 7 victory. Nevertheless, the Golden Knights still have a chance to get back to the top of the league.

On-the-ice performance was not the only thing Vegas struggled with during the 2023-24 season. Several players dealt with nagging injuries that required surgery. Head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed an alarming number of players who got procedures during the year.

“Nine guys. Your roster is only 23, so nine players,” Cassidy said, via Ryan S. Clark of ESPN. “Two of them internal surgeries. You never know how those are going to play out. Some other ones were a little more defined. But I give our guys a lot of credit.”

With a healthy roster, Akira Schmid, and Alexander Holtz now in the mix, the Golden Knights hope to avenge their 2023-24 showing during the following season. Can Vegas put all doubts to rest and win the 2025 Stanley Cup Championship?