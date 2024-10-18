ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a rematch of the 2023 Stanley Cup finals as the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Florida Panthers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Panthers prediction and pick.

The Golden Knights enter the game sitting at 3-2-0 on the year. They opened up 3-0 on the year with wins over the Avalanche, Blues, and Ducks. Since then, they have failed on the road twice. They first lost to the Capitals 4-2 and then to the Lightning 4-3. Meanwhile, the Panthers are 3-2-1 on the year. They opened the year with a win over the Bruins, before posting two straight on the road. The Panthers would rebound, beating the Bruins again and then Columbus. Last time out, they fell in overtime to the Canucks.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jack Eichel is joined by Ivan Barbashev and Mark Stone to once again lead the top line for the Golden Knights. Eichel was second on the team in points last year, sitting with 31 goals and 37 assists. He finished one point behind, the now-departed, Jonathan Marchessault, but did so in just 63 games. Eichel has stepped up already this year, with two goals and eight assists. Further, Mark Stone has started well. He was fourth on the team in points in just 56 games and already has two goals and seven assists this year. Furthermore, Ivan Barbashev has already scored four times and added four assists this year.

The Golden Knights also needed to replace William Karlsson, who was third on the team in points last year but has opened up this year on the IR. Tomas Hertl played in six games in Vegas last year scoring twice with two assists. Further, he has scored one goal and has two assists this year. The blue-line pairing of Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo has also been solid already this year. Theodore has a goal and six assists, while Pietrangelo has three assists this year.

Adin Hill is expected to be in goal for the Golden Knights in this one. He is 2-2-0 on the year with a 3.81 goals-against average and a .851 save percentage. Hill has struggled at times this year. Hill has allowed four goals in three of the four games this year. Further, Hill has been below .880 in save percentage in every game this year.

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers bring back their top guys from last year's Cup team. Sam Reinhart comes back to lead the first line. Last year he led the team with 57 goals while adding 37 assists, good for 94 total points. Reinhart has been great this year, with four goals and five assists on the season. He has a goal on the power play and two shorthanded. He will be joined on the top line by Carter Verhaeghe Verhaeghe had 34 goals and 38 assists last year, good for 72 points, fourth on the team. Verhaghe has just two assists this year. With Aleksander Barkov out, Evan Rodrigues moved to the top line. Rodrigues has a goal and two assists this year.

The second line will be led by Matthew Tkachuk. He scored 26 goals last year with 62 assists. He led the team in assists while sitting second on the team with 88 points. Further, he has six goals and 26 assists on the power play. Tkachuk has two assists on the year. He will be joined by Sam Bennett. Bennett had 20 goals and 21 assists last year. Bennett has three goals and two assists on the season.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be in goal for the Panthers in this one. He was 36-17-4 last year with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. Further, he had six shutouts last year. Bobrovsky was tied for third in wins, third in goals against average, tied for seventh in save percentage, and tied for first in shutouts. Bobrovsky is 2-1-1 this year with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. Last time out, he stopped 30 of 33 shots against the Canucks, but took the loss in overtime.

Final Golden Knights-Panthers Prediction & Pick

There is a major difference between the Golden Knights and Panthers in terms of goaltending play this year. Adin Hill has struggled this year and has given up four goals in three of four games this year. Meanwhile, the Panthers have Sergei Bobrovsky in goal, and he has allowed four goals in a game just once. The Panthers have been the better-scoring team this year and with the better goaltender, will take the win in this one.

Final Golden Knights-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Panthers ML (-110)