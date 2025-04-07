The week that all golf fans eagerly await is finally here. It is Masters week at Augusta National and there are storylines aplenty. Scottie Scheffler will be looking to join history and go back-to-back at Augusta. Rory McIlroy is looking to snap his 11-year major drought and more importantly, complete the career Grand Slam.

Unfortunately, the week did not get off to the start that fans at home or on the grounds were hoping for.

Late Sunday night, Augusta National released a statement saying the gates and parking lots would be closed to patrons due to expected thunderstorms in the area. There was a ray of hope Monday morning, as the weather appeared to subside. That allowed players onto the course and fans able to watch.

But a couple of hours into the practice rounds, the weather worsened. That left Augusta National to release another statement that they were forced to evacuate the grounds.

Masters.com will provide further updates. But this is an unfortunate development, especially for those who already paid for tickets on Monday.

“Tickets are valid only for the date indicated on the face of the Ticket. Augusta National, Inc. (ANI) reserves the right to suspend the Tournament or close the golf course because of adverse weather conditions or for other safety reasons. In such situations, no refunds, rain checks, exchanges or replacements will be made,” Golfweek reported.

But this has golf fans wondering what to expect all week at the Masters.

Augusta National Weather for Masters Week

There is more rain in the forecast, but the worst weather might be behind us.

Tuesday's practice rounds should be played in the sun. Then, the Par-3 contest on Wednesday looks to have equally bright skies.

There is between a 20 and 40 percent chance of rain for the first two rounds of the Masters. If things get bad either day, it could disrupt the cut line. However, with only 96 players in the field, there is some flexibility. So, hopefully they will complete play heading into the weekend.

During the third and final rounds of the Masters, the weather is expected to clear up. Sunday might actually be the nicest day of the entire week, with sun and a slight breeze.

So fret not, your plans of kicking back and watching golf at Augusta National should not be interrupted much.