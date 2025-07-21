The Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black is just around the corner. That puts the eyes of the golf world on Keegan Bradley, who has tough choices coming as the Team USA captain. One of those choices is whether to give polarizing LIV Golf member Bryson DeChambeau a spot on the team. When texting with Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig, Keegan Bradley seemingly guaranteed Bryson DeChambeau a Ryder Cup berth.

“But U.S. captain Keegan Bradley tells Sports Illustrated that the long-hitting DeChambeau will be at Bethpage Black for the U.S. team in September,” Harig wrote.

“Bryson is going to be a very important piece to us winning the Ryder Cup. He brings so much. He brings energy, passion, but most importantly, he’s one of the best players on the planet,” Bradley texted Harig.

DeChambeau did not make the 2023 Ryder Cup team, which saw Team USA lose in Rome. He was dreadful that season, finishing above 20th place just once in the four majors. And with LIV Golf not providing points, it was hard to pick him. But since, he has won the U.S. Open and finished top-ten in five other majors.

Although DeChambeau went 0-3-0 in 2018, he dominated in the historic 2021 Ryder Cup. He went 2-0-1 in a sheltered role, not playing alternate shot and only playing with Scottie Scheffler. If Bradley follows a similar path with DeChambeau again, it could be a successful pick for a controversial captain. But DeChambeau's iron play of late should push him away from alternate shot.

DeChambeau is known to play to the crowd, and there will certainly be a large one at Bethpage Black. But if he struggles and brings Scheffler down with him, the crowd could turn against him quickly. Considering the poor play of past Ryder Cup stalwarts, Bradley has no choice but to trust DeChambeau.