The PGA Tour is just outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota, this week for the 3M Open. While several top stars on Tour are not in the field after last week's Open Championship saw Scottie Scheffler dominate, Adam Svensson did some dominating himself on Thursday.

The Canadian professional signed for an 11-under 60 during the opening round. In doing so, he set the new tournament scoring record. Svensson beat the previous record by two strokes, which was held by five men (Scott Piercy, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Lucas Glover, Beau Hossler), according to the PGA Tour Communications department.

Svensson holds a two-shot lead over Sam Stevens and Thorbjorn Olesen after day one.

“Yeah, it was great,” Svensson said after his round.

“I had a great range session today. Just really putted amazing, I made a bunch of breakers. It was probably my best putting round I ever had, so I'm pretty happy.”

The veteran golfer carded nine birdies during his round, before closing with an eagle-3 on the par-5 18th. Svensson was not kidding about his work on the greens. He led the field in strokes gained putting, picking up 4.87 strokes on the field. That is more than a full stroke ahead of the second-best, with Matti Schmid picking up 3.60 strokes gained putting.

It certainly helped when the 31-year-old drained a lengthy eagle on 18.

“I just didn't want to leave it short; it was carrying a little bit of speed, and Jace gave me a good line, and it just happened to go in.”

This performance from the PGA Tour pro seemingly came out of nowhere. Svensson has just one career win, and in 2025, things have not gone well. He has missed more cuts (11) than he has made (10). He has just one top 25, and that was a T24 finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship. His Official World Golf Ranking has fallen to 234th, and he is 187th in the FedEx Cup Standings.

A win this week would go a long way, though, toward a potential berth in the PGA Tour playoffs next month.

