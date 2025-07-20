There is no doubt about Scottie Scheffler's dominance in the world of professional golf. He completed his victory in The Open Championship Sunday by firing a final round score of 3-under 68 at the Royal Portbush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. That gave Scheffler a final score of 17 under par in the final major championship of the year and that was four strokes better than runner-up Harris English.

Scheffler won the PGA Championship earlier this year and his victory in the Open Championship means that he has won three of the four major tournaments. Scheffler will have all four major titles if and when he can earn a U.S. Open title.

Scheffler's dominance on the tour was noted by Xander Schauffele, who compared the victor's level of achievement to Tiger Woods.

“I don't think we thought the golfing world would see someone as dominant as Tiger come through so soon,” Schauffele explained after Scheffler was given the Claret Jug, symbolic of triumph in the Open Championship. “And here's Scottie taking that throne of dominance.”

Scheffler refused to be compared to Woods, minimizing his own achievements. He said his four major championships — he has two Masters titles — doesn't compare to Tiger's 15 major titles.

Schauffele has seen Scheffler's development on a consistent basis

Scheffler is undoubtedly the top golfer in the world in 2025 and Schauffele has competed against him on the PGA Tour and with him in events like the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. Schauffele finished with an impressive score of 10 under par after rounds of 71-69-66-68, but he still finished seven strokes behind his rival.

Scheffler tends to play mistake-free golf. He did not have a bogey in Saturday's moving day round and the only mistake he made in Sunday's final round was a double-bogey on the 8th hole.

Scheffler explained that playing the final hole of the tournament allowed him to gain a perspective that he has rarely known in the sport.

“Being able to walk up 18 with the tournament in hand is a really tough thing to describe. It's a really cool feeling,” Scheffler said. “I have a lot of gratitude towards being able to accomplish something like this. It's taken a lot of work — not only a lot of work, but it takes a lot of patience. It's a high level of focus over 72 holes of a tournament. This was, I felt like, one of my best performances mentally.”

Rory McIlroy was hoping to gain his second major title of the year while playing on his home course. He finished tied with Schauffele and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre.

McIlroy was gracious in his assessment of Scheffler. “He is the bar that we're all trying to get to,” McIlroy said. “In a historical context, you could argue that there's only maybe two or three players in the history of the game that have been on a run the one that Scottie's been on here for the last 24 to 36 months. Incredibly impressive.”