The PGA Tour's regular season concludes this week at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, host of the Wyndham Championship. Many of the top stars on Tour take this week off, instead resting and preparing for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The PGA Tour playoffs kick off at the FedEx St. Jude Championship next week. The top 70-ranked players in the FedEx Cup standings will make it to Tennessee for the first round. With the elevated $20 million purse at each stage, this week's tournament is crucial for so many players to try to climb inside the top 70.

As it stands right now, the final three players just above that line are Patrick Rogers (615 points), Byeong Hun An (595 points), and Matti Schmid (594 points). The winner of this week's Wyndham Championship will earn 500 FedEx Cup points. Second place warrants 300, 190 for third, 135 for fourth, and 110 for fifth place. With top-ranked players like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and most others not in the field, it opens the door for anyone in the top 150 or so to earn a spot.

Stars like Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau are on the right side of the ledger, but are not secure just yet. But there are several others in need of some help.

With that said, here are the biggest PGA Tour stars in need of a strong performance to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

PGA Tour Stars on the Outside Looking in

Max Homa

Maybe the biggest star on Tour that desperately needs a big performance is Max Homa. Homa, a 2023 Ryder Cup member of Team USA, has watched his game wither away.

Homa has only made 11 of 19 cuts during the 2025 PGA Tour season. Of those 11, he has just one top 10, tying for fifth at the John Deere Classic a few weeks ago. He started strong last week at the 3M Open, but was unable to maintain that level of play through the weekend, finishing T39. Following that performance, the PGA Tour fan favorite is 106th in the FedEx Cup standings with 351 points.

A win would very clearly put him into the playoffs, and a second-place finish may do the same. But anything less than that will not cut it.

Adam Scott

The Aussie stud Adam Scott is also on the outside looking in. He currently sits in 85th position with 445 points.

Scott is tied for the most FedEx Cup Playoff appearances since its inception in 2007. Unlike Homa, Scott has actually played decently well this season. He has only missed three cuts in 16 events. But he just hasn't closed strongly on Sundays. He does not have a single top 10 on his resume. That has kept him from earning chunks of points at a time.

He nearly won this tournament in 2021, losing in a playoff. He also earned a top 10 two years ago. So, don't count the former Masters champion out.

Gary Woodland

One of the most heartwarming stories in all of golf belongs to Gary Woodland. The veteran pro golfer had a brain tumor removed late in 2023. Following a long road to recovery, the former U.S. Open champion is making a run to reach the PGA Tour playoffs.

The 41-year-old has 13 made cuts in 19 tournaments this season. That includes six top 25s and a runner-up finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open. Woodland is currently 32 points behind Schmid for the final spot, sitting in 75th place. Outside of his competitors, nearly everyone in golf will be rooting for him this week.

A top-5 finish this week will surely extend his season.

Tom Kim

South Korean pro Tom Kim is another star on tour in need of a big week. He is 89th in the standings entering Greensboro, with 425 points.

Following his breakout season two years ago, Kim has gone in the wrong direction and has really struggled this season on the PGA Tour. He has missed eight of 22 cuts, with only two top 25 finishes on his resume.

The question is what will win out for Kim this week: his experience at the North Carolina course or his recent form? Kim's first win on the Tour came at the Wyndham Championship back in 2022. Yet, he has missed the cut in three of his last five starts, with a T17 being his best finish. Can the talented international player get back into the FedEx Cup Playoffs?

Time will tell.