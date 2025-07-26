Although he wasn't successful in the Open Championship, 2025 has still been a successful one for Bryson DeChambeau. “The Scientist” was recently named to the U.S Ryder Cup team by team captain Keegan Bradley, on the heels of a strong final round in Ireland. He also appears in the eagerly awaited “Happy Gilmore 2,” featuring Adam Sandler's return to one of his most famous roles. On Saturday, DeChambeau shared Sandler's attempt at teaching him Gilmore's famous swing on X, formerly Twitter.

“Not a single drive went under 400 yards…” posted DeChambeau on the social media platform Saturday.

Although it is unclear just how far DeChambeau and Sandler's swings actually went, it was a fun moment to show to fans of the film and professional golf alike. Sandler's “Happy Gilmore 2” features a number of cameos, including DeChambeau, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, along with many other golf personalities. The movie's release this weekend is just another feather in the cap of DeChambeau. Can he continue and build upon his successful 2025 campaign?

Can Bryson DeChambeau continue excellent 2025 campaign?

Bryson Dechambeau hits from the rough on the 15th hole during the final round of The 153rd Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Portrush.
Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

“The Scientist” finished in the Top Ten in three of the four majors he's played in this year, including the tie for tenth in this year's Open Championship. It was a nice rebound for the LIV Tour golfer, as he previously missed the cut at the U.S Open, a surprising turn of events. Ever since that performance though, it's clear that the veteran has turned things around. Now, with the Ryder Cup about two months away, can DeChambeau build on his recent momentum?

A couple more wins on the LIV Tour would help. In May, he captured his third tour win at LIV Golf Korea. He won with a score of -19, two strokes over veteran Charles Howell III. He's also the team captain of Crushers GC. Four more tournaments are left on this year's schedule, including LIV Golf UK this weekend. If DeChambeau and his team can capture another win or two (they've won three tournaments as a team this season), then perhaps that momentum will carry through onto Bethpage Black in late September.

